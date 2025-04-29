US strikes slam Houthi positions, explosions rock Sanaa

Shafaq News/ US warplanes pounded Houthi positions east of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Tuesday evening, unleashing a series of powerful explosions that rocked the city.

Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported that four more airstrikes tore through Houthi-controlled neighborhoods in northwest Sanaa, hitting key infrastructure within the capital’s central military zone.

Meanwhile, a massive blast rattled the city of Al Mahwit in northwestern Yemen.

In the Al-Husn district east of Sanaa, a strike on a telecommunications site left several dead and wounded, the reports added.

The bombardment is part of an ongoing US military campaign launched on March 15, 2025, aimed at halting Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Since the eruption of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for dozens of strikes on vessels they allege are linked to Israel.