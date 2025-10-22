US sanctions Russia’s top oil firms

Shafaq News – Washington

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia’s oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, accusing Moscow of refusing to engage seriously in peace talks over Ukraine.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move targets the Kremlin’s top revenue stream and called for an immediate ceasefire. “Now is the time to stop the killing,” he added, urging allies to support the measures.

President Donald Trump had canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, explaining “there was no possible outcome.” He added that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “want peace, and the time has come to end this war.”

According to Russian and Ukrainian media, more than 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 370,000 wounded, while Russian losses exceed 250,000 killed and about one million total casualties, including wounded and missing, since the war began in 2022.

