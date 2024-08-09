US sanctions Belarusian entities over support for Russia

Shafaq News/ The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Friday targeting entities and individuals in Belarus for their support of Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The sanctions, which affect 19 individuals, 14 entities, and one aircraft, are aimed at those involved in aiding Belarusian defense entities in evading sanctions and providing revenue to associates of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Treasury Department revealed that Belarusian support for Russia included the provision of military products and shipping goods. The action follows an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, intended to pressure Lukashenko over allegations of opposition repression during his 30-year rule, which Lukashenko denies.

Among the entities targeted is Belin, a leading Belarusian company producing space and military vehicle components, described as a key industrial partner for Russia.

The sanctions were coordinated with Canada and the United Kingdom. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced that Ottawa had imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and six entities "for involvement in ongoing and systematic human rights violations in Belarus."

The UK noted that its coordinated action marks the fourth anniversary of the disputed 2020 Belarusian presidential election, widely believed to have been rigged in favor of Lukashenko, who retained power through mass arrests and the suppression of street protests with the help of Russian President Vladimir Putin.