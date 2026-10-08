Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned 17 vessels it said were part of Iran’s remaining “shadow fleet,” targeting a maritime network Washington accuses of moving billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to foreign markets.

The measures were imposed under Operation Economic Outcast, a campaign launched on August 24 to target revenue streams, financial networks and intermediaries Washington says Iran uses to export oil, evade sanctions and fund regional activities.

According to the Treasury, the vessels targeted on Thursday are registered across more than a dozen jurisdictions and operated through a network of international companies, including entities it described as front companies.

The tankers have carried Iranian crude oil, naphtha, fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gas, methanol, bitumen and other petrochemical products. Among them, the Cameroon-flagged crude tanker SHENZHEN transported more than 3.5 million barrels of Iranian crude since November 2025, while the Panama-flagged STARWAY carried more than 3 million barrels of Iranian naphtha since 2025, according to the department. Other vessels were accused of transporting millions of barrels of LPG, fuel oil, methanol and other Iranian products to markets including China, India, Pakistan and elsewhere in Asia and the Middle East.

The vessels and a number of their owners and operators were designated under Executive Order 13902, which targets Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors.

The measures generally block property and interests in property of designated entities that fall under US jurisdiction and prohibit transactions involving them unless authorized by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Treasury warned that sanctions violations may result in civil or criminal penalties and that foreign financial institutions involved in significant transactions with designated entities could also face secondary sanctions.

In the same action, OFAC removed the vessels HAKUNA MATATA and PINOCCHIO from its sanctions list. Treasury said both vessels had been identified as part of Iran’s shadow fleet in June 2025 but were later removed from the network and sold to non-sanctioned or US-aligned operators.

Treasury also warned foreign companies and financial institutions that facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on Iran’s behalf could expose them to US restrictions or exclusion from the American financial system.