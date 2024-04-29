US's Blinken embarks on a new Middle Eastern tour

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a diplomatic mission Monday, starting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aimed at brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and bolstering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Blinken's itinerary includes meetings with Gulf Arab and European foreign ministers in Riyadh to discuss post-war reconstruction plans for Gaza, as confirmed by a State Department official.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation is expected in Egypt on Monday to engage with Israel's latest ceasefire proposal and discuss the release of hostages after nearly seven months of conflict.

Efforts to mediate a truce between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing, with Egypt, Qatar, and the US playing key roles. Recent diplomatic activities suggest a renewed push to end the hostilities.

A senior Hamas official expressed to AFP positivity toward the latest truce plan, indicating a willingness to engage unless new obstacles arise from Israel.

Despite Israel's intentions to pursue Hamas forces in Rafah, Foreign Minister Israel Katz hinted at a potential suspension of military operations if an agreement is reached.

So far, at least 34,400 killed and 77,500 injured, according to Gaza's health ministry.