Exclusive: Repeal of US war authorizations a turning point for Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad’s relationship with Washington has shifted from conflict toward partnership following the United States’ decision to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of force against Iraq, a government official said on Thursday.

The move follows a vote by the US Congress to revoke the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force against Iraq as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, a step that would formally end the legal framework underpinning past US military action in the country, pending presidential ratification.

Speaking to Shafaq News, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaeldin, said the repeal affirms Iraq’s “full sovereignty” and signals a clear change in bilateral ties, calling it a transition from confrontation to cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Earlier, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the congressional vote as “historic” and a turning point in the legal basis governing relations between Baghdad and Washington. It also underscored that the decision does not undermine counterterrorism efforts, noting that the 2001 authorization for the use of military force, enacted after the September 11 attacks to combat Al-Qaeda and associated groups, remains in effect.

US forces continue to operate in Iraq in advisory and training roles at the request of the Iraqi government as part of the US-led Global Coalition, with both sides engaged in ongoing discussions over the future scope and nature of that presence.