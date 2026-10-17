Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that American forces had redirected 138 commercial vessels since resuming the naval blockade of Iranian ports on July 14.

USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transits regional waters in support of the naval blockade against Iranian ports. As of Oct. 17, CENTCOM forces have redirected 138 commercial vessels to ensure strict compliance. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 17, 2026

The blockade was initially imposed on April 13 and suspended on June 18. During the first phase, US forces redirected commercial vessels and disabled nine ships that CENTCOM said had failed to comply with its orders.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that normally carries about 20% of global oil supplies, remains a central dispute in efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

With negotiations over reopening the waterway stalled, US President Donald Trump has renewed economic pressure on Iran through sanctions and the naval blockade.