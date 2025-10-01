US pledges military protection for Qatar

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order pledging to defend Qatar against any external attack, amid rising tensions after Israeli airstrikes on Qatari territory.

The order follows Israel’s strike three weeks ago that targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar and killed a Qatari official, an incident that provoked outrage in Doha and heightened US concerns over credibility with Gulf allies.

It declares, “In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability,” while directing the Secretary of War to coordinate contingency plans with Qatari authorities for rapid response readiness.

Qatar hosts Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, home to around 10,000 American troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operation as part of Israel’s campaign to retaliate for Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault, accusing Qatar of sheltering Hamas leaders and enabling further attacks.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani condemned the strike as “state terrorism,” arguing that Hamas figures remain in Doha at Washington’s request to facilitate indirect communication with the group.

