US pledges $30M for Gaza relief

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States has committed $30 million in new humanitarian aid for Gaza and is calling on international partners to expand support for the war-torn enclave.

Deputy State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed the funding during a press briefing, stating the aid would be directed to the Gaza Relief Foundation, which has so far delivered over 46 million meals to civilians.

Pigott decried what he described as “unbelievable looting” in the territory and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to establishing secure aid channels that ensure assistance reaches civilians while safeguarding Israeli security interests.

The announcement comes as Gaza endures severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, following sustained Israeli bombardment and blockade.

Alongside direct assistance, the US is pressing allied governments to scale up contributions and bolster non-governmental partners operating on the ground.