US military claims to thwart Houthi attacks on US destroyers in Gulf of Aden

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces thwarted Yemen Houthi attacks on two American destroyers and US-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Aden.

“U.S. Navy destroyers USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and the USS O’Kane (DDG 77) successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden, Nov. 30 – Dec. 1. The destroyers were escorting three U.S. owned, operated, flagged merchant vessels and the reckless attacks resulted in no injuries and no damage to any vessels, civilian or U.S. Naval,” CENTCOM wrote on X.

It added, “The destroyers successfully engaged and defeated three anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), three one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems (OWA UAS), and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), ensuring the safety of the ships and their personnel, as well as civilian vessels and their crews.”

“These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect U.S. personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, against attacks by Iran-backed Houthis,” CENTCOM concluded.

On Sunday, Yemen's Houthi group, known as Ansarallah, announced the execution of a “high-quality” military operation targeting an American destroyer and three US military supply ships.

The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated, "The naval, UAV, and missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a joint high-quality military operation targeting an American destroyer and three US military supply vessels: Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace.”

“The operation used 16 ballistic and cruise missiles, along with a drone, in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden,” Saree added, confirming the strikes were “accurate and direct.”

Notably, the Houthi group has been launching frequent drone and missile attacks on international commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November 2023. They claim their attacks target ships loyal to or bound for Israel, though many of the vessels they have attempted to have no connection to Israel.

The group asserted that it would continue its military operations against "Israeli and American enemies at an escalating pace" until the aggression against Gaza stops.