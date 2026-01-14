US freezes visas for 75 countries, including Iraq

Shafaq News- Washington DC

The US State Department has temporarily suspended all visa processing procedures for citizens of 75 countries as part of a new policy aimed at tightening scrutiny of applicants who may be deemed a “public charge” on US government welfare programs.

According to an internal State Department memo revealed by Fox News, US consulates worldwide have been instructed to refuse visa applications under existing laws until a comprehensive review of screening and vetting mechanisms is completed.

Including Russia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Thailand, Yemen, Somalia, Brazil, and others, the suspension is set to take effect on January 21 and will remain in place for an unspecified period while a broad reassessment of visa issuance procedures is underway.

The move follows increased federal focus on alleged misuse of public assistance programs in several US states, alongside stricter enforcement of the “public charge” provision in US immigration law. This provision allows authorities to deny visas to applicants who are likely to rely on public benefits.

Factors such as health status, age, financial situation, English language proficiency, and the likelihood of requiring long-term medical care are considered in the assessment.

Fox News cited a spokesperson for the US State Department who said the policy aims to prevent the entry of individuals who may depend on government assistance, noting that exemptions will be extremely limited.

The report noted that the “public charge” provision has existed for decades, but its enforcement has varied across administrations. In 2019, US President Donald Trump’s administration expanded its scope to include a broader range of public benefits, while the Biden administration later scaled back those measures.