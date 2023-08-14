US express worry over Niger junta plan to charge President Bazoum with treason

Shafaq News / The United States on Monday voiced outrage over threats by Niger’s military rulers to try detained president Mohamed Bazoum, saying the move would worsen tensions. “We are incredibly dismayed by reports that President Bazoum’s unjust detention has gone even a step further,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“This action is completely unwarranted and unjustified and, candidly, it will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of this crisis.” The UN earlier expressed a similar sentiment. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that an attempt by Niger’s junta to bring charges of high treason against democratically-elected president Bazoum is “very worrying".

“We remain extremely concerned about the state of being, the health and safety of the President and his family, and again we call for his immediate and unconditional release and his reinstatement as head of state,” Dujarric told reporters.

(Al-Arabiya)