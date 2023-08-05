Niger's Military Junta Seeks Assistance from Russia's Wagner Group Amid Political Crisis

Shafaq News/ As the deadline approaches for the release of Niger's democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, the country's new military junta has reportedly contacted Russia's Wagner Group for assistance.

The junta, facing potential military intervention by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, seeks Wagner Group's support to maintain its grip on power, Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior researcher at the Soufan Center, told the Associated Press.

Gen. Salifou Mody, one of the coup leaders, is said to have contacted Wagner Group during a visit to neighboring Mali. This move is believed to be an attempt to guarantee the junta's continued authority.

Nasr cited multiple sources, including three financial sources and a French diplomat, who confirmed the meeting between Gen. Modi and a representative from Wagner Group.

"Their approach to Wagner Group is driven by their desire to solidify their hold on power," Nasr stated, suggesting that the junta sees Wagner Group's involvement as a potential means of safeguarding their rule. Whether Wagner Group will accede to the junta's request remains to be seen.

The situation in Niger has escalated, with ECOWAS setting a Sunday deadline for the release and reinstatement of President Bazoum, who characterizes himself as a "hostage." ECOWAS defense ministers have finalized an intervention plan, urging military preparations as mediation efforts have been obstructed.