US State Department Official: Washington Supports ECOWAS Efforts

Shafaq News/ An official in the US State Department revealed Monday that the recent coup attempt in Niger was aimed at seizing government control but did not fully succeed, presenting a narrow opportunity to reverse the situation.

In a statement reported by Al-hurra tv channel, she emphasized that Washington is backing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) efforts to restore President Mohamed Bazoum's rule.

The US official highlighted that several countries in the ECOWAS bloc feel compelled to defend democracy in the region and view the recent events in Niger with disapproval.

She stressed that the people of Niger and senior military officials did not support the coup attempt.

"We are in contact with President (Mohamed) Bazoum and the military leaders in Niger, and our goal is to support ECOWAS' efforts to reverse the attempted takeover of the government and reinstate the democratic government," the official stated.

Since July 26, President Bazoum, elected in 2021, has been under the control of the coup leaders, held at his residence in the presidential palace by his guards, led by. This move has garnered widespread international condemnation, including from the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, and France, which formerly colonized Niger.

ECOWAS has issued a one-week ultimatum to the military coup group in Niger to restore constitutional order, and they have imposed an economic blockade, emphasizing that the use of force is not ruled out.

The US official expressed concerns over ECOWAS potentially resorting to military intervention, warning that the response from the Republican Guard might be lethal to the President.

"If all efforts fail and we determine that what happened in Niger is a coup, we will take legal action," she stated.

ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL, the US military and diplomatic presence in Niger will be reassessed in the coming days.

Niger is a crucial ally in Western campaigns targeting militants linked to "Al-Qaeda" and "ISIS" in the Sahel region, and there are fears that the coup may pave the way for increased Russian influence in the country.