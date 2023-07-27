Coup deposes president, closes borders in Niger

Shafaq News / Following the detention of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum by the presidential guard, military soldiers declared a coup. They dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed all the borders.

Surrounded by nine other uniformed soldiers, air force Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane announced in a televised speech, "We have decided to end the regime in the wake of the continued deterioration of the security situation and economic and social mismanagement."

The group, which calls itself the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), stressed its "respect for all the commitments undertaken by Niger," reassuring "the national and international community concerning respect for the physical and moral integrity of the deposed authorities per human rights principles."

Abdramane also referred to the suspension of all official institutions, "The Secretaries-General of the ministries will be taking care of day-to-day business. The defense and security forces manage the situation, and all external partners are being asked not to interfere."

"A curfew will be imposed from this day, from 22:00 to 05:00 (21:00 to 04:00 GMT) throughout the territory until further notice." He added.

The Niger presidency said earlier on Wednesday that the elite guard unit had started an "anti-republic" movement, stating in a tweet that "Niger's army and national guard are ready to attack if those involved in the action did not back down," stressing that "the president of the republic and his family are fine."

On Wednesday morning, presidential guards blocked roads leading to the palace in the capital, Niamey, and Bazoum was detained inside in the sixth coup in West Africa since 2020.

Before the declaration, hundreds of people marched through the streets of Niamey, chanting "No coup d'etat" in support of the president.

According to the Associated Press, many rounds of gunfire shot from the presidential palace dispersed the marchers and drove them fleeing for safety.

Moreover, the African Union and Economic Community of West African States commissions condemned the events as an attempt to depose Bazoum, who took office two years ago in the country's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960.

The international community fiercely criticized the attempted takeover of power.

Late Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who spoke to Bazoum in the afternoon to express "his full support and solidarity," harshly condemned the rebels.

Guterres called for the immediate release of Bazoum and that all actions undermining democratic principles in Niger cease immediately.

Furthermore, France and the US expressed concern and asked the participating guardsmen to reconsider their route.

Bazoum's leadership has elevated Niger to a vital Western ally in the fight against Islamist militancy in Africa's Sahel area.