Iraq’s New Parliament Speaker al-Mashhadani outlines legislative goals, Expresses solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ In his first speech as the newly elected Speaker of Iraq’s Parliament, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani thanked lawmakers for their support, expressing his commitment to upholding democratic values and working collaboratively.

“This role is a significant responsibility, and I pledge to work diligently with all members to legislate laws that serve our people,” al-Mashhadani stated, revealing his intention to enhance the Parliament’s legislative and oversight functions, coordinating closely with government bodies “to address and resolve obstacles in law implementation.”

Addressing regional tensions, al-Mashhadani voiced strong support for the Palestinian and Lebanese people, “In these critical and challenging times, the Palestinian and Lebanese people stand resolute in the face of massacres that disgrace humanity, carried out by the forces of the Zionist entity amid international silence over the human genocide executed by the Israeli war machine,” promising to “collaborate with Arab and international parliaments to advocate for a ceasefire and seek international action to end the violence.”

“We will not limit ourselves to speeches; we are committed to securing humanitarian aid for besieged and displaced families in Gaza and Lebanon,” he concluded.