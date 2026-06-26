US details Lebanon-Israel framework to disarm Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

The Lebanon-Israel framework signed with US mediation establishes a structured process to restore Lebanese sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah, dismantle its military infrastructure, and allow Israel to return to its borders once the threat is removed, the US State Department said on Friday.

The trilateral framework also creates a US-facilitated Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L) to oversee implementation between the two sides and pledges $100 million in humanitarian assistance in coordination with the United Nations, along with more than $30 million in prepared reimbursements for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to “strengthen state authority across Lebanese territory.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had announced the agreement earlier on Friday after Washington talks, calling it “the beginning of the beginning” and warning that “a long road” remains ahead. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would allow the Lebanese army to assume control of two pilot areas in southern Lebanon while maintaining its presence in the security belt until Hezbollah is disarmed.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah rejected the framework, saying the group would oppose implementation and “hold more firmly to [its] weapons.”