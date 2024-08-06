US and Israel describe missile attack on Ain al-Asad as “escalation”; Biden briefed

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called the targeting of US forces in Iraq a “dangerous escalation,” while the White House announced plans to discuss a response.

A Pentagon statement said that during a call with Gallant, Austin reaffirmed “the US commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups.”

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant agreed that today's Iran-aligned militia attack on US forces stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation and demonstrated Iran's destabilizing role in the region,” it added.

Furthermore, the statement affirmed that “Secretary Austin provided an update on measures to strengthen US military posture in the region in light of this escalating situation.”

In turn, the White House announced that President Joe Biden was briefed on Monday's missile attack.

“Earlier, VP and I were briefed in the Situation Room on developments in the Middle East,” he posted on X.

Biden added, “We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again.”

“We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing.”

On Tuesday, the League of Revolutionaries (Jama'at Al-Thawrawiyoon) of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Ain al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar Governorate, injuring several American soldiers.

The day before, a security source informed Shafaq News Agency that two missiles hit Ain al-Asad Airbase, where American forces and International Coalition advisors are stationed.

Another security source disclosed that the attack was initially planned with five rockets, but the vehicle-mounted launch platform malfunctioned, preventing the remaining missiles from firing.

“At least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq on Monday,” US officials told Reuters.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported one soldier sustained serious injuries and noted that the number of wounded might change as more information comes in.

“Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment,” one official added.