US ambassador in Iraqi delivers Israeli stern warnings to Iraqi armed factions

Shafaq News/ Tel Aviv has issued warnings to armed factions in Iraq over their attacks on Israel, the US Ambassador to Iraq stated, on Monday.

During a roundtable discussion with media outlets, Ambassador Romanowski said, "I want to be very clear from the outset that the Israelis have issued deterrent warnings to ‘Iran-backed militias’ based here in Iraq, which have been ‘attacking Israel’".

Romanowski further called on the Iraqi government to take control of “armed groups that do not heed the government's orders in Iraq”, adding that “Israel is a sovereign nation and will respond to any attacks against it, from any location."

She further underscored the vital and constructive stance the US had taken, playing a significant role in de-escalating regional tensions, and engaging directly with the Iraqi government, political elites, and leaders. “It is not in Iraq's interest to become involved in the regional conflict. We strongly support the Iraqi government's efforts to prevent any ‘terrorist attacks’ emanating from its land against any nation," the US Ambassador continued.

Romanowski also highlighted that the United States "welcomes the statement issued by Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in recent weeks, which underscored several points, including rejecting foreign interference in all forms, upholding the rule of law, restricting weapons to state control, combating corruption, and supporting the Iraqi government in these endeavors."

"Grand Ayatollah Sistani reinforced this in his statement, making it very clear that the Iraqi government and people do not want to be dragged into this conflict," she said.