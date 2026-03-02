US War Secretary reaffirms support for allies after attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Washington

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that Washington remains in close contact with its regional partners and stands “shoulder to shoulder” with them, after reported attacks on Gulf countries and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During a press conference at the Pentagon, Hegseth responded to a journalist that “We are in constant communication and stand shoulder to shoulder with them, and we value their capabilities.”

Hegseth described the strikes on Iran as targeted and strategic, saying the United States aims to destroy missile systems, naval forces, and other security infrastructure. “We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically,” he said, stressing that the goal is not prolonged conflict but to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten US forces and allies.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who spoke alongside Hegseth, said achieving US military objectives in Iran would take time and likely involve additional casualties. He emphasized that strikes and counter-strikes in the wider region are ongoing as part of the campaign.

Tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran continue to rise. In recent days, facilities hosting US-led Coalition forces in Iraq, including Harir Base and Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region, have faced attacks attributed to Iran-backed factions. Iranian strikes also hit Israel and US bases in the Gulf, including in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.