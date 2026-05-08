US Trump announces a 3-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Shafaq News- Washington/ Moscow /Kyiv

The US ⁠President Donald Trump, on Friday, stated that ‌there will be a three-day ceasefire in ⁠the war between ⁠Russia and ⁠Ukraine, adding that the truce will last from Saturday, the 9th of May, to the 11th.

Soon after, Ukrainian ⁠President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the truce ⁠had been arranged as part of ‌US efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

In recent days, there have been many appeals and signals regarding the setup for tomorrow in Moscow in connection with our Ukrainian long-range sanctions. The principle of symmetry in our actions is well known and has been clearly communicated to the Russian side. An additional… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 8, 2026

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov later stated that an agreement on this matter was reached during our telephone contacts with the US administration. “In turn, US representatives were in contact with Kyiv,” he said, clarifying that the agreement followed a recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

“This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” Trump said, sharing hope that it would be “the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War.”

Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused the other of violating ceasefires declared separately this week as Russia readies to hold a Victory Day parade on May 9, marking the Soviet Union's 1945 victory over Nazi Germany.