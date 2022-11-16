US Security Advisor: Iran likely conducted the attack in international waters off the coast of Oman

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-16T19:42:06+0000

Shafaq News/ The United States condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the November 15 attack against a commercial tanker, the MV Pacific Zircon, that was transiting in international waters off the coast of Oman. “Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing directly and via its proxies throughout the Middle East and proliferating to Russia for use in Ukraine.” The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. “There is no justification for this attack, which is the latest in a pattern of such actions and broader destabilizing activities. This action further threatens freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved.” He added. “As President Biden emphasized during his visit to the Middle East region, the United States is committed to supporting the free flow of commerce through its vital waterways. The British Royal Navy was the first to respond, and we express appreciation for the multilateral coordination led by the UK. We will work with partners and allies, including as part of the International Maritime Security Construct, to hold Iran accountable and respond through appropriate means.” Sullivan concluded.

related

US’s Sullivan: we stand with Iranians who demand “dignity”

Date: 2022-10-11 07:09:07

Iran economy minister calls off trip to US

Date: 2022-04-16 15:20:57

US, Iran chief negotiators in Qatar for nuclear talks

Date: 2022-06-28 11:27:10

Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure

Date: 2022-09-19 19:41:40

US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

Date: 2020-08-13 06:08:39

Iran assessment of Doha talks positive: FM

Date: 2022-06-30 18:54:46

US negotiator says odds against reviving nuclear deal with Iran

Date: 2022-05-25 16:58:18

US says Iran risks dependency on Russia

Date: 2022-07-21 07:08:09