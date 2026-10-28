Shafaq News- Washington

The United States and Israel are preparing for a possible week-long military campaign against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections, even as regional mediators intensify efforts to prevent renewed fighting, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Citing US and Israeli officials, Axios said a potential operation could involve intensive strikes on Iran's leadership, energy facilities, nuclear sites and infrastructure. Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir discussed preparations for possible attacks with US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper on Monday, according to the report.

The preparations come amid diplomatic efforts led by Qatar, with support from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan and other regional countries, to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Axios reported that Qatar was seeking to persuade Iran to allow UN inspectors access to its damaged nuclear facilities in exchange for partial US sanctions relief. A US official also said Saudi Arabia had urged President Donald Trump to give negotiations more time rather than rush into renewed military action.

Trump told Axios that indirect talks with Iran were continuing through mediators but said it remained unclear whether they would succeed.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to diplomacy, saying the country remained in close contact with mediators over its proposed seven-day plan to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi said Iran was continuing to pursue a diplomatic solution while its armed forces remained prepared to defend the country.

He said Tehran was discussing proposals with mediators that could allow the plan to be implemented in less than a week, without providing further details.

Iran submitted the proposal in mid-September following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire. Araghchi reiterated on October 18 that the offer remained on the table.

Under the proposed framework, Washington would take steps to end hostilities, lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports and ease restrictions on Iranian oil exports. Iran would then reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allowing negotiations on a broader agreement to resume.

Reuters previously reported that a central obstacle remained Washington's insistence on addressing Iran's nuclear program from the outset, while Tehran wanted initial discussions to focus on reopening the strait and restoring maritime security.

Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz carried roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade.