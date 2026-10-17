Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal maritime traffic within seven days if the necessary conditions are met, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

Addressing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, Araghchi said Tehran had conveyed its seven-day proposal to Washington through Qatar, adding that the choice now rests with the United States. He argued that maritime security could not return to normal while military strikes, threats, and blockades continued. “You cannot bomb a country, threaten to destroy it and blockade it, then expect maritime security to return to normal.”

He also called for continued dialogue among OIC members, saying the organization was established to strengthen solidarity, cooperation, and the defense of shared interests.

Tehran previously received Washington's response to its seven-day proposal through Qatari mediators in late September. The plan includes reopening the strait and resuming negotiations in exchange for steps by Washington, including lifting its naval blockade and restrictions on Iranian oil sales.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq opened the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Saturday, bringing together representatives of member states for a two-day meeting scheduled for Oct. 17-18.