Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial shipping despite continued Iranian attacks, while Tehran reported fresh tanker explosions and insisted that negotiations with Washington could not resume under military threats and sanctions.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Tim Hawkins told Al Jazeera that 95% of vessels had successfully crossed the strait, describing the waterway as open and safe for navigation.

He accused Iran of continuing attacks on passing ships and said US forces were prepared to counter further threats. Hawkins also claimed that American operations had weakened the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and that Washington's naval blockade remained in force to restrict Iranian imports and exports.

Meanwhile, the IRGC reported that an oil supertanker had exploded after striking a naval mine in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the vessel as having used an unauthorized route.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IRGC said two oil tankers had caught fire after striking mines it claimed to have laid in the same area. It was unclear whether the supertanker was one of those vessels.

IRGC political affairs official Brigadier General Yadollah Javani warned that Iran had the military capability to strike US bases beyond the region. He also threatened that vital undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz could be targeted if Iranian infrastructure came under attack.

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Tehran of deliberately targeting commercial vessels and endangering civilian sailors, comparing Iran's tactics to those of Nazi submarines during World War II.

Speaking to India's News18 network in Mumbai, Rubio said oil and energy shipments through the strait had recovered to between 80% and 100% of prewar levels, crediting US operations to protect shipping and intercept missiles and drones.

Rubio said some attacks had caused casualties, including among Indian sailors, and pledged to maintain economic pressure on Tehran. He also described reaching an agreement with Iran as extremely difficult, accusing its leadership of directing resources toward missiles, drones, and armed groups rather than improving living conditions.

In Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country's willingness to pursue dialogue but called on Washington to lift its threats, sanctions, and economic pressure before negotiations could resume.

During a meeting with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, Pezeshkian accused the United States of undermining diplomatic efforts through continued military and economic pressure, saying Tehran had demonstrated goodwill during previous negotiations and nuclear inspections.

He also expressed distrust of Washington, warning that the United States could launch further attacks even if Iran returned to the negotiating table.

Pakistan has played a leading role in mediating between Washington and Tehran. Its earlier efforts helped produce the June Islamabad Memorandum, an interim agreement that subsequently faltered as hostilities resumed.