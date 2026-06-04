US House backs measure to curb Trump's war powers on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The US House of Representatives approved a measure seeking to restrict President Donald Trump's ability to continue military operations against Iran without congressional authorization.

Lawmakers passed the resolution by a 215-208 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure.

The proposal would require the president to withdraw US forces from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress formally declares war or grants specific authorization for the use of military force. It must still pass the Senate before taking effect and faces broader constitutional questions over the enforceability of congressional war powers resolutions.

The measure advanced after a surprise postponement last month and followed three previous unsuccessful attempts. A similar proposal has already been introduced in the Senate, though no date has been set for a final vote.

The conflict has disrupted energy markets and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. Before the escalation, roughly 20% of global oil consumption and more than one-fifth of global LNG trade passed through the waterway.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence