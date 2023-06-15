US Government Agencies Targeted in Cyber Attack, Exploiting Software Vulnerability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US media reported that several government agencies in the United States were targeted in a cyber attack exploiting a vulnerability in widely used software.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirmed that it supports numerous federal agencies affected by the breach. Efforts are underway to assess the impact and address the situation promptly.

While it remains unclear who is responsible for the attack and how many agencies were targeted, previous hacking campaigns have been attributed to Russian-speaking ransomware groups.

These hackers typically exploit vulnerabilities or purchase stolen credentials to gain unauthorized access to computer systems. They deploy malware to encrypt and steal data, then demand a ransom for decrypting or refraining from sharing it. CNN said.

Recent cyberattacks have also targeted prominent American universities and state governments. Johns Hopkins University and the University of Georgia, among others, reported potential compromises of sensitive personal and financial information and launched investigations into the extent of the attacks.

A Russian-speaking hacking group known as CLOP claimed responsibility for some of the recent attacks, which targeted various organizations, including the BBC, British Airways, Shell, and the governments of Minnesota and Illinois. Although Russian hackers initially exploited the vulnerability, other groups are believed to possess similar capabilities.

The hackers exploited a vulnerability in the MOVEit program, commonly used for file transfer, developed by the American company "Progress." The company has urged victims to update their software and provided security advice.

In late May, Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft disclosed that a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group had conducted espionage on critical infrastructure organizations in the United States, including military bases in Guam. Microsoft noted that mitigating the effects of this attack could pose a significant challenge.