US Dollar Slightly Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a slight increase on Tuesday at the central stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 147,800 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. This marks a slight rise compared to yesterday's rate of 147,700 dinars for 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in the local markets of Baghdad, the buying and selling prices remained stable in exchange shops. The selling price reached 148,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying prices amounted to 146,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar's exchange rate remained steady. The selling price stood at 147,800 dinars against the dollar, while the purchase price was 147,750 dinars for 100 dollars.