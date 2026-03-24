US CENTCOM: 9,000 strikes in Operation Epic Fury against Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out more than 9,000 strikes and over 9,000 combat flights against Iran under “Operation Epic Fury,” which began on February 28.

More than 140 Iranian naval vessels were also damaged or destroyed during the campaign.

Targets included command and control centers, facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), air defense systems, and missile-related sites. Other strikes hit drone and missile production facilities, weapons storage locations, military communications, and naval assets, including ships and submarines.

The campaign also targeted anti-ship and surface-to-air missile systems, along with broader military support infrastructure.

Human rights group HRANA reported that 1,443 civilians have been killed, including at least 217 children, alongside 1,167 military personnel, while 658 fatalities remain unclassified.