US Biden criticizes Netanyahu as Gaza hostage deal nears

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President Joe Biden criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that he believes Netanyahu is not doing "enough" to secure a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"The deal to release the hostages is very close," Biden said, adding that Netanyahu's efforts to reach an agreement are not enough.

Washington has engaged in talks with Egypt and Qatar to finalize a proposal that could be presented to the parties involved in the coming weeks. If both sides fail to accept the deal, it could spell the end of the negotiations.

US officials told The Washington Post that it remains unclear whether the discovery of the bodies of six hostages will increase the likelihood of an agreement between Israel and Hamas in the coming weeks.

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar had been working on a final proposal before the six hostages were found dead in a tunnel under the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, demanding that Netanyahu intensify efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. The country's largest labor union also called for a general strike on Monday.

Talks held in Cairo regarding Gaza concluded without an agreement, as both Hamas and Israel rejected several solutions proposed by mediators.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, stated that the Hamas negotiating team left Cairo last Sunday after meeting with mediators from Egypt and Qatar, who were briefed on the outcomes of the latest round of negotiations.