UNRWA resumes limited education activities in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) began a gradual return to non-formal education activities in parts of southern and central Gaza on August 1.

According to Inas Hamdan, UNRWA's media director, despite this effort, children face significant challenges, including security instability, ongoing evacuation orders, and repeated displacement.

Hamdan noted that “most children suffer from severe trauma, psychological disorders, or serious injuries, with some having lost one or both parents. These harsh conditions have harmed their academic performance and mental health, making the road to recovery long and difficult.”

She highlighted the dire situation of children, who have borne a heavy burden from the conflict, with reports indicating that children and women make up about 69% of the casualties since October 7. “The children have endured severe injuries, loss of family members, and psychological trauma from the ongoing violence.”

UNRWA continues to provide psychological and social support through recreational and educational activities, though these are not a substitute for formal education. The agency faces significant challenges in addressing the educational losses.

In Gaza, schools have been turned into shelters after many were destroyed, and school bags have been repurposed for displacement needs as the ongoing conflict threatens further loss of education and the possibility of returning to the classroom.

Despite the difficulties, UNRWA remains committed to its mission, relying on psychological and social support to alleviate children's suffering amid the continued absence of a ceasefire and lasting security in the region.

It is noteworthy that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip led to the death of 41,047 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children, women, and elderly. This figure is expected to drastically increase once the rubble and debris are removed, as countless bodies are still burried under them.