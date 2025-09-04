UNICEF: 315,000 children in Sudan face severe malnutrition

Shafaq News – Khartoum

More than 315,000 children in Sudan face severe acute malnutrition, UNICEF reported on Thursday, as the country struggles with the collapse of basic services.

Between January and July 2025, 38 nutrition and mortality surveys found that malnutrition rates exceeded the 15% emergency threshold. The situation was most acute in Darfur, where 80% of surveyed regions surpassed this level, particularly in North Darfur.

The crisis is also hitting Sudan’s education system. Around 14 million of 17 million school-age children are out of school, with the largest gaps in Darfur and Kordofan.

Despite ongoing fundraising efforts, UNICEF reported that 62% of its $1 billion response plan remains unfunded. The resources are needed to provide child protection, education, health, nutrition, water and sanitation, and cash support, with the agency aiming to reach 13.1 million Sudanese, including 8.7 million children.