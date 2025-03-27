UNICEF: Funding cuts threaten 14M children’s nutrition

Shafaq News/ At least 14 million children are projected to lose access to essential nutrition services this year due to significant international funding cuts, placing millions at increased risk of severe malnutrition and death, UNICEF warned on Thursday.

“Good nutrition is the foundation of child survival and development, with impressive returns on investment,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Steep funding cuts will dramatically reverse these gains and put the lives of millions more children at risk [of malnutrition].”

UNICEF estimates that up to 2,300 stabilization centers and nearly 28,000 outpatient nutrition sites may close or scale back operations, with 17 high-priority countries already experiencing disruptions.

The crisis is compounded by displacement, climate shocks, armed conflict, and disease outbreaks—factors that continue to undermine access to nutrition services, especially for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and adolescent girls.

UNICEF urged donor governments to increase contributions to its Child Nutrition Fund, calling for more domestic investment in national nutrition programs. The fund, launched in 2023 with support from the UK, Gates Foundation, and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, is designed to strengthen long-term malnutrition prevention.

US funding reductions have intensified the crisis. Since President Donald Trump’s return to office two months ago, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—reportedly advised by Elon Musk—has moved to limit USAID’s authority. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that USAID is preparing to cut 83% of its programming from a $42 billion budget, despite a court ruling blocking the action.

Other donors, including the UK, have also reduced foreign aid to address fiscal deficits and increase defensespending.