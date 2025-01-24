UN halts activities in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled areas over alleged staff detentions

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United Nations announced the suspension of its official movements in areas controlled by Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) until further notice.

In a press statement, the UN Office in Yemen said, “Yesterday, thede facto (Houthi movement)authorities in Sana’a detained additional UN personnel working in areas under their control. To ensure the security and safety of all its staff, the United Nations has suspended all official movements into and within areas under thede factoauthorities' control. This measure will remain in place until further notice.”

“UN officials in Yemen are actively engaging with senior representatives of thede factoauthorities, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all detained UN personnel and partners,” it added.

Reports allege that the Houthi group has previously detained numerous UN employees and staff from international organizations in areas under its control. The group is also alleged to have arrested Yemeni employees of foreign embassies and aid organizations, accusing them of charges such as espionage for the US and Israel.

The UN decision coincides with US President Donald Trump’s reclassification of Ansarallah as a terrorist organization.

In response, the group argued that Trump’s decision undermines regional stability and peace efforts. Similarly, Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sana’a urged international organizations to condemn the US decision, calling it "punishment for their support of the Palestinian cause,” referencing the Houthi attacks on Israel and its allies “in support” of Gaza, where Israeli hostilities claimed over 47,000 lives, mostly women and children.