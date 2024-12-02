UN Security Council schedules emergency session regarding escalations in Syria

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency session, on Tuesday, at the request of the Syrian government, following a surprise attack launched by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and other armed factions in northern Syria.

According to diplomatic sources, the request for the session was submitted by African member states of the council, including Algeria, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, and Guyana, AFP added.

This meeting comes at a critical time following recent escalations in northern Syria.

In Syria, the conflict has intensified since November 27, when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which originated from Jabhat al-Nusra (al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate,) launched an offensive in western Aleppo. Opposition forces rapidly advanced, capturing key locations in Aleppo city, including Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square and Aleppo Castle.

The Syrian Army confirmed it is preparing for a counteroffensive, describing the current clashes as one of the most intense escalations in the region since 2020.