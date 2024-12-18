UN Security Council urges “Syrian-led” political process, stresses commitment to Syria’s sovereignty

Shafaq News/ The UN Security Council urged an "inclusive and Syrian-led" political process, rooted in Resolution 2254, reaffirming commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, outlines a timeline for Syria’s political transition, including negotiations to form an inclusive, credible government. It also details drafting a new constitution and calls for UN-supervised free and fair elections.

After a meeting with briefings from UN officials and the Syrian Negotiation Commission, the Security Council voiced support for the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in advancing a “Syrian-led” political process.

"This political process should meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians, protect all of them and enable them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine their own futures," the council stated. It reaffirmed members commitment “to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria,” calling on all States to respect these principles.

The Council emphasized the need for Syria and its neighbors to “mutually refrain from any action or interference that could undermine each other's security," stressing the importance of combating terrorism in Syria, particularly preventing ISIS and other terrorist groups from rebuilding their capabilities or securing “safe havens.”

Furthermore, it urged Syria to comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions on unconventional weapons and cooperate with international efforts.

The Security Council emphasized the importance of respecting human rights, justice, and international humanitarian law in all circumstances, and called for increased international support for UN and humanitarian efforts to deliver aid to civilians in need across Syria.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, families, the missing and the Syrian people, the Council reaffirmed support for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and its mandate, calling on all parties to avoid actions that could endanger the safety of peacekeepers or their infrastructure.

The Council also called for respect for the 1974 Disengagement Agreement concerning the “area of separation” in Syria, to maintain calm and reduce tensions, stressing the need to protect diplomatic and consular buildings and personnel under all circumstances, in line with international law.

The Security Council's statement followed Pedersen's warning that, despite Bashar al-Assad's removal, "the conflict is far from over," citing ongoing clashes in northern Syria between Turkish-backed factions and Kurdish fighters.

Pedersen called on Israel to "cease all settlement activity in the occupied Syrian Golan,” highlighting that lifting sanctions on Syria is critical to assisting the country.