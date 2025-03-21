UN IOM: Migrant deaths hit record in 2024

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United Nations announced that 2024 was the deadliest year for migrants, with nearly 9,000 people losing their lives while attempting to reach new destinations.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed that at least 8,938 individuals died on migration routes worldwide during the past year.

Describing this figure as a continuation of five consecutive years marked by rising death tolls among migrants, the IOM called it a "tragic, preventable disaster."

The agency also noted that the number of international migrants worldwide reached 304 million in 2024, almost double the number in 1990 when it was estimated at 154 million.

According to the report, the proportion of international migrants as part of the global population increased to 3.7% in 2024, compared to 2.9% in 1990, with women making up 48% of all international migrants.

The United Nations has called for increased international efforts to protect migrants and ensure safe migration routes, stressing that the human losses recorded in 2024 should serve as a "wake-up call" for the global community to take urgent action.