UN Chief slams US airstrikes in Yemen

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Secretary-General expressed deep concern over recent US airstrikes in Yemen’s Hodeidah province and renewed calls for de-escalation amid growing regional tensions.

In a statement issued late Friday, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric announced that Secretary-General António Guterres is “gravely concerned” about US airstrikes conducted on April 17 and 18 near the port of Ras Isa, which reportedly resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, including five injured humanitarian workers.

The Secretary-General also voiced alarm over reports of severe damage to port infrastructure and the risk of oil leaks into the Red Sea, warning of potential environmental and humanitarian consequences. Humanitarian teams have been mobilized to support affected health facilities, the statement noted.

Guterres further condemned ongoing Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and maritime shipping in the Red Sea, calling on the group to “cease such attacks immediately.” He emphasized the need to fully respect UN Security Council Resolution 2768 (2025), which addresses Houthi threats to commercial vessels.

The Secretary-General reiterated the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. He also expressed continued concern over the risk of further regional escalation and repeated his call for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all UN and other personnel arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.