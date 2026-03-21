UK authorizes US to use bases for limited operations amid Iran tensions

Shafaq News- London

The United Kingdom has authorized the United States to use its military bases for “specific and limited defensive operations,” the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Saturday as tensions with Iran rise.

In a statement, a defence spokesperson warned that Tehran’s actions threaten British interests and allied security, citing “Iran’s reckless attacks” and disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz. Royal Air Force (RAF) jets and other UK assets, he noted, remain deployed to protect personnel and strategic interests.

The spokesperson added that the ministry cannot verify reports claiming Iran launched missiles toward the joint US–UK military base at Diego Garcia.

Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Iran has launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the base in the Indian Ocean, marking its first operational use of such weapons.