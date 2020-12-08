Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

UAE royal buys half of Jerusalem soccer team known for fans’ anti-Arab racism

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-08T20:51:37+0000
UAE royal buys half of Jerusalem soccer team known for fans’ anti-Arab racism

Shafaq News/ A member of the United Arab Emirates’ royal family has purchased half of a Jerusalem soccer team whose fan base is notorious for its anti-Arab and anti-Muslim racism.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan has bought 50 percent of the shares and will invest NIS 300 million ($92 million) in the Beitar Jerusalem team over the next decade, according to the soccer club, According to Times of Israel.

Beitar Jerusalem hailed the deal as “historic and exciting.” The partnership comes three months after Israel and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic ties.

A statement on the soccer club’s official website quoted the UAE sheikh as referring to Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a position not shared by the Gulf country’s leaders.

“I am moved to be a partner in such an esteemed club… and in such a city, the capital of Israel and one of the holiest cities in the world,” said bin Khalifa. “I heard a lot about the changes the club is undergoing and how it’s being managed, and I am happy to take part in that.”

Beitar, one of Israel’s top soccer teams, is known for its long history of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim sentiment, and is the only club in the Israeli league that has never had an Arab Muslim player. Officials on the team have indicated in the past that it is unofficial policy.

Bin Khalifa said his investment represented “the fruits of peace and brotherhood between the nations” and said the move would further “bring people together through sport.”

“Together, we will put together a team that will strive the highest and go the furthest possible… Yalla [go], Beitar!” he added.

Many of Beitar Jerusalem’s most extreme fans are part of the far-right La Familia fan group.

In 2016, 19 members of the group were charged with attempted murder, including of rival supporters.

 

related

UAE cancels economic boycott with Israel

Date: 2020-08-29 10:03:47
UAE cancels economic boycott with Israel

UAE’s G42 nears end of Covid-19 vaccine trial

Date: 2020-10-09 10:17:12
UAE’s G42 nears end of Covid-19 vaccine trial

US Plans Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to UAE in $23B Arms Deal

Date: 2020-11-10 20:27:54
US Plans Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to UAE in $23B Arms Deal

Netanyahu describes his country's deal with UAE as "Historic"

Date: 2020-08-13 16:36:39
Netanyahu describes his country's deal with UAE as "Historic"

First official position against the UAE-Israel agreement

Date: 2020-08-18 21:06:57
First official position against the UAE-Israel agreement

Pompeo arrives in UAE after visiting Bahrain

Date: 2020-08-26 13:41:09
Pompeo arrives in UAE after visiting Bahrain