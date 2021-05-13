Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S.: "Israel has the right to defend itself"

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-13T06:15:45+0000
U.S.: "Israel has the right to defend itself"

Shafaq News / In a phone call received by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Abbas stressed the importance of reaching a political solution based on international legitimacy that would guarantee "an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories."

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden defended "Israel's right to defend itself."

Biden told reporters at the White House after speaking to Israelian Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself."

He added they discussed the escalation taking place in the Palestinian territories a few days ago due to settlers 'attempt to evacuate Jerusalemite families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and the occupation forces' assault on worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque .

Biden said that the national security and defense teams had contacted their counterparts in the Middle East, to calm the situation in the region.

related

Two Commander of the Palestinian "Islamic Jihad Movement" were killed in an Israeli airstrike

Date: 2021-05-11 15:22:50
Two Commander of the Palestinian "Islamic Jihad Movement" were killed in an Israeli airstrike

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

Date: 2021-01-02 15:40:55
Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

O'Brien: more Arab/Muslim countries will normalize relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-31 05:49:50
O'Brien: more Arab/Muslim countries will normalize relations with Israel

Iran could deploy 200 missiles in Iraq to attack Israel, JP

Date: 2021-02-16 16:37:44
Iran could deploy 200 missiles in Iraq to attack Israel, JP

Iran blames Israel for Natanz incident, Foreign Minister

Date: 2021-04-12 07:13:15
Iran blames Israel for Natanz incident, Foreign Minister

Iran to send gamers to Israel for international e-sports competition

Date: 2020-11-05 14:07:11
Iran to send gamers to Israel for international e-sports competition

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Date: 2020-11-18 10:02:20
Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel

Date: 2020-07-27 14:00:30
"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel