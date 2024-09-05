Turkiye’s Central Bank reserves drop to $40.89 billion as Lira holds at 33.92 against dollar

Shafaq News/ Turkiye’s Central Bank net international reserves fell to $40.89 billion in the week ending August 30, down from $43.69 billion the previous week, according to official data released on Thursday.

The reserves had surged in recent months, reaching their highest level this year after plunging to a record low of negative $5.7 billion in June 2023. This drop occurred shortly after the general elections, marking the lowest point since data publication began in 2002.

The Turkish lira stood at 33.9233 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to the exchange rate used by Reuters.