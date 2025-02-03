Turkish currency weakens further, USD nears 36 lira

Shafaq News/ The Turkish lira hit a historic low against the US dollar on Monday, surpassing 36 lira per dollar for the first time.

According to market data, the US dollar rose by 0.83%, reaching 35.9507 lira.

Meanwhile, the euro to Turkish lira exchange rate stands at approximately 37.06, impacted by the euro's decline against the dollar.

Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Turkiye's inflation rose by 5.03% in January compared to the previous month, falling short of market expectations. While monthly inflation hit its highest point in 11 months, annual inflation fell to its lowest level in 1.5 years.