Turkiye net reserves hit $6 bln after turning positive, bankers say

Shafaq News/ The Turkish central bank's net foreign reserves, excluding swaps, rose to $6 billion last week, bankers said on Monday, continuing momentum after they turned positive for the first time in four years a week earlier.

Since the March 31 local elections, net reserves excluding swaps have risen by almost $72 billion, the bankers also said.

Official data last week showed that the central bank's net international reserves rose $5 billion to $45.5 billion in the week to June 3, their highest level.

According to bankers' calculations, net reserves rose another $2 billion last week to stand at $47.5 billion.

The central bank did not immediately comment on the bankers' calculations. Official data will be released on Thursday at 1130 GMT.