Turkiye protests continue over İmamoğlu arrest

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul, joining mass demonstrations organized by opposition forces, primarily led by the Republican People's Party (CHP), in protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Despite authorities closing off roads and imposing a four-day ban on demonstrations, protests were concentrated outside Istanbul's City Hall, where demonstrators chanted slogans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in support of İmamoğlu.

From his detention, İmamoğlu called on the Turkish people to raise their voices "against evil." Writing on his social media platform X, he stated, "You cannot, and should not, remain silent. This issue has gone beyond our political parties; it now concerns our nation. It is time for you to raise your voices."

He further urged the judiciary to act "against a handful of colleagues who are destroying Turkish justice and tarnishing our reputation before the entire world."

İmamoğlu was arrested by Turkish police and charged with "corruption and aiding a terrorist organization," according to Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç. The arrest campaign also targeted over 100 of İmamoğlu's aides and members of the CHP.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Istanbul University annulled İmamoğlu's degree, adding another obstacle to his potential presidential candidacy. According to the Turkish constitution, any presidential candidate must hold a higher education degree.

İmamoğlu's arrest could derail his bid to challenge Erdoğan in the 2028 presidential elections, coming just days before he was to be officially nominated as the main opposition party’s candidate. Following the arrest, Turkiye 's financial markets saw a decline, with analysts citing concerns that the move may be politically motivated.

Republican People's Party leader Özgür Özel condemned the actions, claiming that Erdoğan, who suffered significant losses in last year’s local elections, "targeted İmamoğlu out of fear of losing if they were to face each other in the polls."

Özel also accused the authorities of carrying out a "coup attempt," a claim that was swiftly rebutted Tunç, who reminded the public that the courts in Turkiye are independent.