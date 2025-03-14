Turkiye arrests 5 for spying on military bases for Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish authorities arrested five individuals accused of collecting sensitive information about military bases and strategic sites in Turkiye and abroad.

According to Anadolu Agency, the suspects were detained across three Turkish provinces of Istanbul, Antalya, and Mersin following an investigation by the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with Turkish intelligence, revealed that the suspects were involved in "military and political espionage" activities. Evidence suggests that the individuals were in contact with members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence.