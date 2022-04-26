Turkish soldier injured in clashes in Kurdistan succumbs to wounds 

Shafaq News / A Turkish soldier succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, which he sustained during the recent Turkish operation in Iraq.

On April 18, the Turkish Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, announced launching an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Alongside the air operation, commandos and special forces also participated, both by land and air.