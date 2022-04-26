Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish soldier injured in clashes in Kurdistan succumbs to wounds 

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-26T20:57:30+0000
Turkish soldier injured in clashes in Kurdistan succumbs to wounds 

Shafaq News / A Turkish soldier succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, which he sustained during the recent Turkish operation in Iraq.

On April 18, the Turkish Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, announced launching an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Alongside the air operation, commandos and special forces also participated, both by land and air.

related

Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Date: 2020-10-20 10:59:36
Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

ECHR rules against Turkey in Kanaat-Öğreten case

Date: 2021-05-18 15:49:10
ECHR rules against Turkey in Kanaat-Öğreten case

By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Date: 2019-10-20 14:08:29
By more than two billion $... Iraq tops the list of Turkish furniture importers

Massive floods hit Turkey’s the Black Sea region

Date: 2021-08-12 08:15:27
Massive floods hit Turkey’s the Black Sea region

Iran officially confirms its forces in northern Syria exposed to strikes by Turkey

Date: 2020-03-01 08:49:57
Iran officially confirms its forces in northern Syria exposed to strikes by Turkey

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Date: 2020-12-07 06:28:55
EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

MIT: Turkey arrests 14 people who tried to kidnap an Iranian opponent

Date: 2022-02-12 08:34:25
MIT: Turkey arrests 14 people who tried to kidnap an Iranian opponent

Turkey: Manama's statements "do not reflect the reality"

Date: 2020-08-03 18:45:31
Turkey: Manama's statements "do not reflect the reality"