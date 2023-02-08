Turkish president defends his government's response to quake as death toll climbs to +9,000

Shafaq News/ Turkey's president has hit back at mounting anger over the state's response, saying, "It is not possible to be prepared for a disaster this big."

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters the official death toll had climbed to 9,057 during a visit to Hatay, one of the region's hardest hit by the earthquake.

He described people saying they had not seen security forces at all in some areas as "provocateurs".

During another stop on his tour of areas in the disaster zone earlier today, he acknowledged some initial problems but said the situation was now "under control".

Criticism from opposition figures and on the ground is growing. Some claim that emergency efforts have been too slow and that not enough was done to prepare the earthquake-prone region during his eight years in office.