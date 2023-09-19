Turkish intelligence announces demise ofey figure in Syria's Manbij

Shafaq News / Turkey's intelligence forces have "neutralized" the so-called leader of PKK's offshoot in Syria, the YPG/YPJ, and her security guards in the northern Manbij region, security sources said on Tuesday.

Uman Dervis, codenamed Sara/Servin Derik, was said to be in charge of a PKK offshoot in Syria, the YPG/YPJ terror group, and her security guards, were “neutralized” in an operation by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Syria's Manbij region, said the sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Ankara categorizes the People's Protection Units, operating under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces and supported by the international coalition against ISIS, as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designating them as a terrorist entity.

Sources indicate that Turkish intelligence closely monitored Dervis's activities, specifically her role in operations against forces operating in the "Euphrates Shield" and "Olive Branch" regions in northern Syria.