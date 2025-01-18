Turkish forces seize PKK arms in Kurdistan operation

Shafaq News/ The Turkish army announced, on Saturday, the seizure of weapons and ammunition belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) inside a cave in the "Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kılıt)" operation area in the Kurdistan Region.

The Turkish Defense Ministry stated, "Our forces detected a cave belonging to the PKK during a sweep operation in the Claw-Lock area," adding that "the forces participating in the sweep seized numerous weapons, ammunition, and living supplies inside the cave and disposed of them."

Operation "Claw-Lock," launched on April 17, 2022, targets PKK positions in the Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan areas of northern Iraqi Kurdistan. The Turkish government designated the PKK as a terrorist organization and asserts that the PKK targets its forces and citizens and operates across several countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

The PKK has established a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains in Kurdistan and is active in many cities, regions, and valleys.